हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Narendra Modi's Europe visit LIVE updates: PM to arrive in Berlin shortly for 1st in-person talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz

The prime minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, May 2, 2022 - 09:44
Comments |
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplanes for Germany (Photo credits: PMO)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Berlin, Germany shortly as part of his three-nation European tour. In Germany, he is scheduled to hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). 

The prime minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, following which he will make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday to meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest updates on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Europe visit.

2 May 2022, 09:31 AM

European partners important companions in India's quest for peace: PM Modi

Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had said that his trip to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners.

In a departure statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi had said that he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following which he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.

On the way back to India, the prime minister said that he will make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

2 May 2022, 09:29 AM

PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Germany's Berlin shortly

In Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The prime minister will then interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

2 May 2022, 09:27 AM

PM Narendra Modi's Europe visit begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 2, 2022) began his three-nation European visit and is set to arrive in Berlin, Germany shortly.

Must Watch

PT4M4S

Loudspeaker Row: Raj Thackeray's ultimatum on loudspeaker