European partners important companions in India's quest for peace: PM Modi
Ahead of his visit to Germany, Denmark and France, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had said that his trip to Europe comes at a time when the region faces many challenges and choices, and that he intends to strengthen the spirit of cooperation with India's European partners.
Clocking three countries in three days!
PM @narendramodi embarks on a visit to Germany, Denmark and France from 2-4 May 2022.
An opportunity to deepen partnerships, expand strategic convergences and enhance coordination on regional & global issues. pic.twitter.com/yzZVd8xFvm
In a departure statement released by the Prime Minister's Office, Modi had said that he will be visiting Berlin on May 2 at the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following which he will travel to Copenhagen on May 3-4 at the invitation of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen to hold bilateral engagements and also participate in the Second India-Nordic Summit.
On the way back to India, the prime minister said that he will make a brief stopover in Paris for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
In the coming days, I will be visiting Germany, Denmark and France for important bilateral and multilateral engagements.
The first leg of the visit will be in Germany, where I will meet Chancellor @OlafScholz and co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations.
In Paris I will be meeting my friend, President @EmmanuelMacron, who has just been re-elected. During our talks we will take stock of various bilateral and global issues.
PM Narendra Modi to arrive in Germany's Berlin shortly
In Germany, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).
The prime minister will then interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.
PM @narendramodi is enroute to Berlin for the first leg of his 3-country visit.
Here is a quick preview of his engagements for the day. pic.twitter.com/CrPbJOuz17
PM Narendra Modi's Europe visit begins
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 2, 2022) began his three-nation European visit and is set to arrive in Berlin, Germany shortly.
PM @narendramodi emplanes for Berlin, where he will take part in various programmes aimed at strengthening India-Germany cooperation. pic.twitter.com/zuuAASvdAq
