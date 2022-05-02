New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Berlin, Germany shortly as part of his three-nation European tour. In Germany, he is scheduled to hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

The prime minister will also interact with the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for Berlin, where he will take part in various programmes aimed at strengthening India-Germany cooperation. pic.twitter.com/zuuAASvdAq — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 1, 2022

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, following which he will make a stopover in Paris on Wednesday to meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

