Live updates: PM Modi and Trump discuss trade issues in detail, says Foreign Secretary Gokhale

24 September 2019, 23:15 PM
PM Modi invited US President Donald Trump to visit India with his family: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
24 September 2019, 23:13 PM
PM Modi raised the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and President Trump assured PM Modi of all support to tackle terrorism: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale
24 September 2019, 23:08 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during bilateral meet with US President Donald Trump, in New York: As far as trade (India-US trade) is concerned, I'm happy that our Petronet signed an MoU of US$ 2.5 Billion investment in the energy sector.
24 September 2019, 22:38 PM
The bilateral talk between PM Modi and Trump is being attended by Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Commerce and S Jaishankar, the Union Minister of External Affairs.
24 September 2019, 22:36 PM
They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis, says Trump
#WATCH US President: I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissension, fighting&he brought it all together. Like a father would. Maybe he is the Father of India...They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis. pic.twitter.com/w1ZWYiaOSu
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
24 September 2019, 22:30 PM
He (PM Modi) is a great gentleman & a great leader. I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissention,fighting & he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the Father of India. We'll call him the Father of India: President Trump
24 September 2019, 22:25 PM
I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan will get along when they get to know each other, I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting: US President Donald Trump
#WATCH New York: US President Donald Trump says, "I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan will get along when they get to know each other, I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting." pic.twitter.com/lTTRU73UdC
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
24 September 2019, 22:15 PM
We’ll have trade deal very soon, says President Trump at bilateral meet with PM Modi
24 September 2019, 22:12 PM
When asked about Pakistan, President Trump said that PM Modi gave a message loud and clear.
24 September 2019, 22:05 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Elvis of India, says US President Donald Trump
24 September 2019, 22:00 PM
I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India: PM Modi at New York
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump hold a meeting at the UN Headquarters. PM Modi says, "I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India." pic.twitter.com/bXho6MFZ1o
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
24 September 2019, 21:59 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for meeting with US President Donald Trump at New York
New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for meeting with US President Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/fn6jUq5mN8
— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019