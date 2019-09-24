close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Live updates: PM Modi and Trump discuss trade issues in detail, says Foreign Secretary Gokhale

 It is to be noted that the Trump administration has been urged to reinstate India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade programme.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 23:19
Comments |
Pic courtesy: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump at New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday. "I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India," Modi said. It is expected that both countries would sign a limited trade deal. It is to be noted that the Trump administration has been urged to reinstate India's designation as a beneficiary developing nation under the key Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) trade programme.

Here are the live and latest updates from PM Modi-President Trump meeting at New York:

Live TV

24 September 2019, 23:15 PM

PM Modi invited US President Donald Trump to visit India with his family: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

24 September 2019, 23:13 PM

PM Modi raised the issue of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and President Trump assured PM Modi of all support to tackle terrorism: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale

24 September 2019, 23:08 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during bilateral meet with US President Donald Trump, in New York: As far as trade (India-US trade) is concerned, I'm happy that our Petronet signed an MoU of US$ 2.5 Billion investment in the energy sector.

24 September 2019, 22:38 PM

The bilateral talk between PM Modi and Trump is being attended by Piyush Goyal, the Union Minister for Commerce and S Jaishankar, the Union Minister of External Affairs. 

24 September 2019, 22:36 PM

They love this gentleman to my right. People went crazy, he is like an American version of Elvis, says Trump

 

24 September 2019, 22:30 PM

 He (PM Modi) is a great gentleman & a great leader. I remember India before was very torn. There was a lot of dissention,fighting & he brought it all together. Like a father would bring it together. Maybe he is the Father of India. We'll call him the Father of India: President Trump

24 September 2019, 22:25 PM

I really believe that Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Khan will get along when they get to know each other, I think a lot of good things will come from that meeting: US President Donald Trump

 

24 September 2019, 22:15 PM

We’ll have trade deal very soon, says President Trump at bilateral meet with PM Modi

24 September 2019, 22:12 PM

When asked about Pakistan, President Trump said that PM Modi gave a message loud and clear.  

24 September 2019, 22:05 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the Elvis of India, says US President Donald Trump

24 September 2019, 22:00 PM

I am thankful to Trump that he came to Houston. He is my friend but he is also a good friend of India: PM Modi at New York

 

24 September 2019, 21:59 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for meeting with US President Donald Trump at New York

 

Must Watch

PT11M20S

DNA Analysis of Tharoor's lies on Nehru