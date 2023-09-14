trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2662129
Pune Bandh Live Updates | Maratha Protest In Maharashtra; Pune On Hold Today

Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: The bandh is a show of solidarity with the fasting protesters who were allegedly beaten up by the police in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 14, 2023, 10:38 AM IST
The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), a leading group fighting for the rights of the Maratha community, has announced a partial bandh in several areas of Pune on Thursday. The bandh is a show of solidarity with the fasting protesters who were allegedly beaten up by the police in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

The bandh will affect areas like Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge, and Sus. The MKM has also planned a one-day hunger strike at Balewadi Phata to demand justice for the victims of police violence. The MKM urged all Marathas to join the bandh and the hunger strike.


14 September 2023
10:37 AM

Pune Bandh Live Updates: One Day Hunger Strike Called

The bandh will commence at Rajmata Chowk, Aundh, and will include a one-day hunger strike at Balewadi Phata. The Maratha community encourages all its members to participate.

10:29 AM

Pune Bandh Live Updates: Reason Behind The Shutdown

This shutdown aims to protest the alleged police brutality against Maratha community members in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district.

10:28 AM

Pune Bandh Live Updates: Affected Areas Of The City

Areas including Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge and Sus will observe a strict shutdown.

