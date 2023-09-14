Pune Bandh Live Updates | Maratha Protest In Maharashtra; Pune On Hold Today
Pune Bandh LIVE Updates: The bandh is a show of solidarity with the fasting protesters who were allegedly beaten up by the police in Jalna district of Maharashtra.
Trending Photos
The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), a leading group fighting for the rights of the Maratha community, has announced a partial bandh in several areas of Pune on Thursday. The bandh is a show of solidarity with the fasting protesters who were allegedly beaten up by the police in Jalna district of Maharashtra.
The bandh will affect areas like Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge, and Sus. The MKM has also planned a one-day hunger strike at Balewadi Phata to demand justice for the victims of police violence. The MKM urged all Marathas to join the bandh and the hunger strike.
Pune Bandh Live Updates: One Day Hunger Strike Called
The bandh will commence at Rajmata Chowk, Aundh, and will include a one-day hunger strike at Balewadi Phata. The Maratha community encourages all its members to participate.
Pune Bandh Live Updates: Reason Behind The Shutdown
This shutdown aims to protest the alleged police brutality against Maratha community members in Antarwali Sarati, Jalna district.
Pune Bandh Live Updates: Affected Areas Of The City
Areas including Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge and Sus will observe a strict shutdown.