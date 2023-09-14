Pune Bandh Live Updates | Maratha Protest In Maharashtra; Pune On Hold Today

The Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM), a leading group fighting for the rights of the Maratha community, has announced a partial bandh in several areas of Pune on Thursday. The bandh is a show of solidarity with the fasting protesters who were allegedly beaten up by the police in Jalna district of Maharashtra.

The bandh will affect areas like Aundh, Baner, Balewadi, Bopodi, Pashan, Someshwar Wadi, Sutar Wadi, Mahalunge, and Sus. The MKM has also planned a one-day hunger strike at Balewadi Phata to demand justice for the victims of police violence. The MKM urged all Marathas to join the bandh and the hunger strike.