Tamil Nadu Assembly by-election, Odisha Assembly election live updates: 18 seats in Tamil Nadu, 35 seats in Odisha to vote today

18 April 2019, 07:17 AM
Superstar Rajnikanth and Congress leader P Chidambaram were among the early voters who voted in the election on Thursday. Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram is contesting the polls from Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency for which polling is being held on Thursday.
Tamil Nadu: Congress leader P Chidambaram casts his vote at a polling station in Karaikudi, Sivaganga. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/XUudAsurPw
18 April 2019, 07:16 AM
Voting begins for 18 seats in Tamil Nadu Assembly by-election, 35 assembly seats in Odisha. Watch Tamil Nadu Assembly by-election and Odisha Assembly election live streaming on Zee News.
18 April 2019, 06:46 AM
Bypolls in Tamil Nadu are being held due to the vacancies created by the death of sitting MLAs, including DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi, as well as the disqualification of ruling AIADMK members in August 2017. The members had revolted against Chief Minister K Palaniswami after he merged his led faction with that of O Panneerselvam, then a rebel leader. As many as 18 MLAs were disqualified by Speaker P Dhanapal then which was later upheld by the Madras High Court. All the disqualified AIADMK legislators owe allegiance to ousted party leaders VK Sasikala, who has been serving a jail term in Bengaluru in a graft case, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran, who now heads the Amma Makkal Munntera Kazhagam.