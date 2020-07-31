TBSE Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results Live: Result declared; link to be active from 9.45 am

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Uchhaya Madhyamik or class 12 results today at 9 am via press conference. After the results are declared from Pragya Bhwan the same will be activated on the official website of the board by 9:45 am.

Once declared, students can check their results at tbse.in, tripuraresults.nic.in.

The exams were scheduled to be held in March, but it was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The board had planned to conduct the pending exams in June, but it was later canceled due to the growing number of infected cases.

The papers for which the exams were not conducted are — Sanskrit, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, Arabic and Music, Geography, Home Management and Home Nursing, Nutrition.

Follow live updates on TBSE Tripura Board Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results here: