TBSE Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results Live: Result declared; link to be active from 9.45 am

31 July 2020, 09:31 AM
Tripura Board TBSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12th Results declared, link to be active on tripuraresults.nic.in soon.
31 July 2020, 09:28 AM
Tamil Nadu plus 2 result pass percentage: In the plus 2 result released, a total of 92.3% students cleared the exam successfully. The girls scored 5.39% more than their male counterparts.
A total of 94.8% girl student cleared the exam in comparison to 89.41% of boy students.
31 July 2020, 09:12 AM
TBSE Tripura Board has declared Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020. The result will be made active on website soon, students should be ready with their admit cards to check scores online.
31 July 2020, 09:00 AM
Candidates can download the mark sheets from the official website of the board after the announcement of the results or future reference.
31 July 2020, 08:59 AM
Tripura Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Supplementary examination for Tripura Board class 12 students shortly after the results are released online.
31 July 2020, 08:59 AM
How to check TBSE Tripura Board Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results online:
Step 1: Visit the website tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in
Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link provided
Step 3: Enter the Registration number mentioned in the admit card
Step 4: Click on Submit
Step 5: Download Tripura Board Higher Secondary Exam Result 2020
31 July 2020, 08:58 AM
The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.
31 July 2020, 08:58 AM
Check result via SMS: Students can also get their results via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.