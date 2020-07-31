हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
TBSE Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results Live: Result declared; link to be active from 9.45 am

The exams were scheduled to be held in March, but it was postponed midway due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The board had planned to conduct the pending exams in June, but it was later canceled due to the growing number of infected cases.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 31, 2020 - 09:31
Comments |

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the Uchhaya Madhyamik or class 12 results today at 9 am via press conference. After the results are declared from Pragya Bhwan the same will be activated on the official website of the board by 9:45 am. 

Once declared, students can check their results at tbse.intripuraresults.nic.in

The papers for which the exams were not conducted are — Sanskrit, Statistics, Economics, Psychology, Arabic and Music, Geography, Home Management and Home Nursing, Nutrition.

Follow live updates on TBSE Tripura Board Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results here:

31 July 2020, 09:31 AM

Tripura Board TBSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12th Results declared, link to be active on tripuraresults.nic.in soon.

31 July 2020, 09:28 AM

Tamil Nadu plus 2 result pass percentage: In the plus 2 result released, a total of 92.3% students cleared the exam successfully. The girls scored 5.39% more than their male counterparts. 

A total of 94.8% girl student cleared the exam in comparison to 89.41% of boy students. 

31 July 2020, 09:12 AM

TBSE Tripura Board has declared Uccha Madhyamik Result 2020. The result will be made active on website soon, students should be ready with their admit cards to check scores online.

31 July 2020, 09:00 AM

Candidates can download the mark sheets from the official website of the board after the announcement of the results or future reference.

31 July 2020, 08:59 AM

Tripura Board of Secondary Education will conduct the Supplementary examination for Tripura Board class 12 students shortly after the results are released online.

31 July 2020, 08:59 AM

How to check TBSE Tripura Board Uccha Madhyamik 12th Results online:

Step 1: Visit the website tripuraresults.nic.in or tbse.in

Step 2: Click on the Class 12 result link provided

Step 3: Enter the Registration number mentioned in the admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: Download Tripura Board Higher Secondary Exam Result 2020

31 July 2020, 08:58 AM

The candidates can also dial Tripurainfo call centre to get their results. The numbers are, 0381-241 3946, 241 0048, 241 0049, 241 0053, 241 0173, 241 0174, 241 0176, 0381-2380566.

31 July 2020, 08:58 AM

Check result via SMS: Students can also get their results via SMS, the candidates have to type, TBSE12 <space> their roll number and send it to number 54242.

