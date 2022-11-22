‘local terrorist number brought down to two digits’: DGP Dilbagh Singh

Srinagar: While interacting with the media on the sidelines of the function in North Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Police DG Dilbagh Singh stated that the number of local terrorists in the Kashmir region has been reduced to two digits, while a very small number of foreign terrorists were active in the valley and are being tracked down. The government of Jammu and Kashmir unveiled a statue of Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a police officer who was killed in an encounter on May 25 in the Baramulla district. Mudasir was killed in May of this year during an encounter with terrorists in the Kreeri area of Baramulla. Three foreign terrorists were also killed by security forces during the same encounter.

The DG of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla were present at the unveiling of the statue. Earlier this month, Home Minister Amit Shah paid a visit to the home of a slain cop in Uri, North Kashmir. He also paid his respects at the graveyard where Mudasir was laid to rest.

Talking about Hybrid terrorists, ''It has been a challenge as the handlers across the border had been luring the young boys, giving them weapons and targets. We have largely succeeded in facing this challenge and this year so far, over 100 modules of Hybrid militants were busted across J&K,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police's DG Dilbagh Singh.

While asked about the threats to local journalists through a blog called Kashmir Fight, DG Police said, '' Kashmir Fight blog is a circus of death. It is being run by ISI. There are some people across the border who are not able to digest the peace prevailing in Kashmir and hence continue to issue threats to police, media men and even public representatives. If the media is not writing about the Pak agenda, the media has become the enemy for them as well. It is the media that must take the call,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police's DG Dilbagh Singh. The DG also reviewed the security situation across north Kashmir.