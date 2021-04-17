हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Lockdown extended in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain till April 26

The lockdown imposed in some cities across Madhya Pradesh has been extended, as per a decision taken by the Crisis Management team the lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain cities has been extended till April 26. 

Lockdown extended in Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain till April 26

Bhopal: The lockdown imposed in some cities across Madhya Pradesh has been extended, as per a decision taken by the Crisis Management team the lockdown in Bhopal, Indore and Ujjain cities has been extended till April 26. 

Only essential services will be exempted from the corona curfew and people arriving in the city or leaving by rail, bus etc will not be inconvenienced.

Earlier, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that devotees returning from Kumbh Mela will be quarantined.

New measures were announced in the wake of night curfew and other restrictions already implemented in order to curb the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded its highest single-day spike of 11,269 COVID-19 cases taking its tally to 3,95,832, while the day also saw 66 deaths and 6,497 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in MP stands at 4,491 and the recovery count is 3,27,452, leaving it with an active caseload of 63,889, he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19lockdown 2021lockdown 2.0
Next
Story

Kumbh Mela has concluded for Juna Akhara amid COVID-19 concerns: Swami Avdheshanand Giri

Must Watch

PT19M10S

COVID-19: How to recognize corona symptoms in children?