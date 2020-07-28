Lockdown failed to slow coronavirus COVID-19 in Thiruvananthapuram, says Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

Amid the rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Thiruvananthapuram, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday (July 27) said that the lockdown failed to curb the spread of the deadly virus in his constituency, adding that the state government must ease lockdown rules in the city and allow people to return to work.

"Spoke to Kerala Chief Secretary Vishwas Mehta to convey my concerns about reports of extended lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. Many constituents point out that 3 wks lockdown have not slowed the spread of COVID-19. We need to let people go back to work to balance lives and livelihoods," he tweeted.

In a related development, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that a committee will take decision on relaxing the lockdown rules in Thiruvananthapuram, which is under a strict lockdown till July 28.

"Due to serious conditions, there is a lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram. A committee led by Chief Secretary will look into the guidelines and issues on giving relaxations" he said.

A total of 702 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala in the last 24 hours and the doubling rate for coronavirus in the state is now around 13 days. Notably, the doubling rate was 24 days in the beginning of July.

The total coronavirus cases in Kerala on Monday touched 19,727, including 63 deaths. A total of 9611 people are presently under treatment, 10,049 patients have recovered and over 1.55 lakh people are under observation.