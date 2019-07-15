Lok Sabha passes bill to empower National Investigation Agency in fight against terrorism

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed the National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019 after uproar by the opposition parties on the floor of the House. The bill empowers the central anti-terror agency to investigation offences committed outside India as well as mandates the setting up of special courts for such cases.

Batting for the Bill in Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged members of opposition parties to remain united in passing the same.

Addressing the Lok Sabha, the Home Minister said that rationale behind the bill was to ensure speedy trial in terror-related cases. He further called for voting on the bill, saying it would classify as to who stood against terrorism and who stood for it.

“Terrorism is neither right wing nor left wing, terrorism is terrorism. This is a BJP government and it works as per the provisions of law,” said the Home Minister.

Shah also targeted the Congress party, accusing the previous UPA government of repealing the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) for political gains.

"Prevention of Terrorism Act was a tool which saved the country from terrorism. POTA ensured the safety and security of the border of the country, it instilled fear in the hearts of terrorists. It ensured the terrorists were lodged in jails and even hanged until death," said the Union Home Minister.

He added, "It was repealed by the UPA government in 2004. We believe that it was a political move, we have no objection to it. But Parliament should not be used for politics. They alleged that POTA was misused."

Later, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that “it is the duty of the government to fight terrorism” and hence passing the bill was imperative for the country.

"Hamari 'chowkidar' ki sarkar hai. Yeh sarkar desh ki raksha karne ke liye aage rahegi (We have a government of 'chowkidar'. This government is committed to ensure safety and security of the country). It is the duty of the government to fight terrorism."

Parliament also witnessed verbal dual between Shah and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi when Satya Pal Singh of the BJP alleged that TADA and POTA were used unfairly by the previous governments.