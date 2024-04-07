New Delhi: The BJP-led NDA today put up a show of unity in Bihar where Chirag Paswan joined Nitish Kumar and Narendra Modi in a massive rally in the state's Nawada. Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Modi took a dig at the Congress-led INDIA bloc and said that the opposition bloc is afraid of 'Modi's Guarantees'. He highlighted that a senior leader of the INDI Alliance recently said that there should be a ban on Modi's guarantees.

“Modi gives a guarantee because he has the resolve to fulfil the guarantee with a clear intention. Modi gives a guarantee because he works tirelessly to fulfil that guarantee,” PM Modi asserted.

Slamming the opposition for their appeasement politics, the PM said, “Congress has issued its manifesto, which bears the imprint of the Muslim League's thoughts.” He claimed that Congress has not issued a 'manifesto', but an 'appeasement document.' “The INDI Alliance talks about ending the Sanatan Dharma of India...these people who have come together in compulsion have only one goal the self-interest of power,” PM Modi added.

“In the third term, many more guarantees of Modi are yet to come...It is a guarantee to waive off the electricity bills of the poor,” stated PM Modi in light of the BJP’s goal to eradicate poverty from the country. He said that the NDA government aims to empower women and in the third term, the government will work to make 3 crore women lakhpatis under the Lakhpati Didi yojana.

"Modi is on a mission to eradicate poverty from the country. I have also come here after living through poverty just like you. Modi, the son of the poor, is the servant of the poor. I will not rest until I eradicate the poverty of every brother and sister of the country," said the PM. The BJP leader slammed the Congress-led central government adding that, “Before 2014, what was the condition of the country? Crores of citizens were forced to live in slums."

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi is set to spearhead a rally in West Bengal and participate in a roadshow in Madhya Pradesh later today. The Lok Sabha elections are drawing near, with the initial phase of voting scheduled for April 19. The elections will unfold in seven phases, with Bihar casting votes in all seven phases.