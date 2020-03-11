Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla revokes suspension of 7 Congress MPs

In a major breakthrough, the suspensions of the seven Congress MPs from Lok Sabha is likely to be revoked. An official announcement in this regard is expected to made by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at 2:30pm. The seven suspended Congress MPs are - Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

The seven MPs were suspended last week for the remaining period of the Budget Session for “gross misconduct” and “utter disregard” for House rules after they snatched papers from the Speaker Birla’s table.

Commenting on the development, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said, ''what kind of dictatorship is this. Suspension attempt to weaken us; the govt fears discussion on Delhi riots in Parliament. We saw revenge politics in House, orders were given by chairperson to suspend 7 Congress MPs for this session."

Sources said that the decision to revoke the suspension of the 7 MPs was taken during an all-party meeting being chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker. The meeting was called by Speaker Birla to hold discussions over the smooth functioning of the House.

It is to be noted that both Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Wednesday too amid uproar by Congress and other opposition MPs over the suspension of Congress MPs, Delhi violence and ban on two Kerala TV channels last week.

The proceedings of Lok Sabha were adjourned till 1:30 pm on Wednesday as Congress MPs demanded to know when the expulsion of seven party MPs will be revoked. The Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 2pm due to ruckus over several issues.