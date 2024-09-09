LPG Cylinder On Railway Tracks Leads To Train Collision In Kanpur; ATS Probes Possible Sabotage

The recent incident where a gas cylinder was found on the railway tracks in Kanpur, leading to a collision with the Kalindi Express, has raised serious security concerns. The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad swiftly arrived at the scene to examine the site of the collision, news agency IANS reported. Passengers aboard the Prayagraj-Bhiwani Kalindi Express were fortunate to escape unharmed this morning when the train struck a cylinder placed on the tracks at a crossing in Kanpur's Meduri village.

Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Inspector General Nilabja Chaudhary, accompanied by a police contingent, conducted a thorough inspection of the railway tracks and informed the press that the investigation was considering all possibilities. However, he declined to provide specifics regarding the suspected plot. He assured that findings from the preliminary investigation would be communicated to the media in due course.

The event occurred around 8 a.m., sparking speculation about a deliberate conspiracy and sabotage. The Kanpur Police reported that the incident took place at approximately 8:20 a.m. The cylinder was strategically placed near the Munderi village crossing, situated between the Barrajpur and Bilhaur stations on the Kanpur-Kasganj route.

The train's loco pilot noticed an LPG gas cylinder on the tracks as the Kalindi Express approached Shivrajpur. He promptly engaged the emergency brakes. Although the train decelerated, it collided with the cylinder, which was then ejected from the tracks, causing no reported damage. The train stopped momentarily after the impact.

Following the incident, the train driver alerted the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and the journey resumed after a brief delay of approximately 20 minutes. The RPF, in collaboration with the UP Police dog squad, is conducting an extensive investigation to unearth any evidence of a plot to derail the express train. Preliminary reports indicate that several individuals have been taken into custody in connection with the incident.