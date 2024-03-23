Advertisement
NewsIndia
HOLI

Lucknow: Liquor Sale Banned, UP Capital To Have A Dry Holi 2024

All the liquor, beer, toddy and cannabis shops will remain closed in Lucknow on March 25, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Mar 23, 2024, 11:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The Lucknow administration has banned the sale of alcohol in the district on March 25, 2024 on the occasion of the Holi festival. Along with liquor, the administration has also imposed a ban on the sale of toddy, cannabis (Bhang) or any type of intoxicating substance

Releasing the order to ban the sale of liquor and other intoxicating substances in Lucknow, the administration wrote that the decision has been taken to maintain the peace and order in the district on the festival of Holi. 

 "Liquor sale on 25th March, on the occasion of Holi, has been banned. All the liquor, beer, toddy and cannabis shops will remain closed," stated  Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar.

According to the order, all the retailers, wholesalers, military, paramilitary canteens and CSD depots are prohibited to sell alcohol, beer, cannabis toddy or any other type of intoxicating material.

