Madhya Pradesh eases COVID-19 night curfew timings, check details here

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday (July 2, 2021) announced that the night curfew timings of the state are being eased by an hour in the urban areas. The state government in its order stated that the COVID-induced night curfew, which was imposed during the second wave, from 10 pm to 6 am, has now been eased by an hour.

Dr Rajesh Rajora, state's additional chief secretary (home) revealed the new timings for night curfew in the state, which is 11 pm to 6 am. The revised order will come into effect immediately in all urban areas of the state, he said.

Sunday curfew lifted:

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on June 26, 2021 had announced that the state government is ending its Sunday Corona curfew as the COVID-19 situation is under control in the state. The Chief Minister had also added that not even one positive case of coronavirus was reported in 35 districts.

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. Positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 percent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," The Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

COVID-19 update:

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Friday recorded 43 new cases of COVID-19 and eight casualties which took the total infections to 7,89,887 and the toll to 8,989, the state health department said.

"Indore added 12 cases to its tally, which now stands at 1,52,858, while Bhopal's count increased by six to touch 1,23,144. The death toll in Indore and Bhopal remained unchanged at 1,391 and 972. Of 52 districts in the state, 35 districts did not record a single new case in the last 24 hours," the official said.

