Sunday curfew lifted in Madhya Pradesh today as no new COVID-19 case recorded in 35 districts

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday (June 26, 2021) announced that the state government is ending its Sunday Corona curfew as the COVID-19 situation is under control in the state. The Chief Minister also added that not even one positive case of coronavirus was reported in 35 districts.

"Corona is under control in MP. Not even one positive case reported in 35 districts and active cases stand below 1000 in the state. Positivity rate has dropped to 0.06 percent. In this situation, it is not justified to impose a corona curfew on Sunday. So we are withdrawing it immediately," The Chief Minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Madhya Pradesh CM added that the shops in the state can open and continue with economic activities while adhering to the COVID-19 protocols. He said that the night curfew will remain in force in the state.

CM Chouhan also revealed that Madhya Pradesh has set a record for one more time with 9,64,756 doses of COVID-19 vaccines being administered till 7.30 pm since Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 25 more COVID-related deaths and 46 fresh cases, taking the total number of fatalities and infections in the state to 8,896 and 7,89,657, respectively. As many as 204 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries to 7,79,834.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV