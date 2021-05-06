Madhya Pradesh 'Janata COVID curfew' extended to May 15, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan appeals people to defer weddings, gatherings

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday (May 6) extend the statewide 'janata curfew' lockdown until May 15. Announcing the decision, CM Chouhan directed officials to ensure that the 'corona curfew' is enforced without any laxity. "Madhya Pradesh was seventh in terms of transmission till April 21 and we have brought it down to the fourteenth place with your support," CM Chouhan said in a statement.

CM appeals people to defer wedding events

The Chief Minister also appealed to people to defer all wedding plans since such gatherings can prove to be super-spreaders. All districts must review measures to reduce gatherings and no weddings should be allowed in the month of May, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. CM Chouhan also appealed to all political parties, civil society, and volunteers to rise above differences and work together to tide over this problem looming over humanity.

"I want your support. Everyone knows that our country, state and the whole world is fighting a battle against corona. I am indebted to the people, elected representatives, volunteers and civil society outfits who have extended absolute support to the government," said the Chief Minister.

Positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has dropped to 18 per cent

He went on to say that the positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has dropped to 18 per cent from 25 per cent earlier. Similarly, the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients is now 85.13 per cent, added CM Chouhan.

"I request you to halt all activities till May 15. Strict adherence to Janata curfew is must. I want normal life to resume in the coming days which is why we must take stringent action for some days," the MP Chief Minister appealed to the public.

Live TV