Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: Polling To Be Held In 7 Phases

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Sagar, Satna, and Rewa.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 04:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Today, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 3 PM, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The autonomous body announces the timetable in a live televised conference.

The election will be held across nations. Madhya Pradesh often called the 'Heart of India,' is a crucial state during Lok Sabha Election 2024. With many seats, it becomes a major battleground for political parties.

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in Madhya Pradesh.

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Bhopal:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Jabalpur:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Ujjain:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Dewas:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Sagar:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Satna:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Rewa:

How Many Phases Madhya Pradesh Will Have?

The election in the state will be held in four phases.  

Lok Sabha Elections 2019

For the unversed, in the previous Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10. The polling occurred in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The votes were counted on May 23.

