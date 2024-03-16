NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Tamil Nadu Voting Dates, Lok Sabha Election Schedule: Polling To Be Held In Single Phase

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in Chennai, Coimbatore, Kanniyakumari, Vellore, and Other Cities.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2024, 04:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Tamil Nadu Voting Dates, Lok Sabha Election Schedule: Polling To Be Held In Single Phase Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi: Today, on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 3 PM, the Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The autonomous body announces the timetable in a live televised conference.

The election will be held across nations. Tamil Nadu is a crucial state during Lok Sabha Election 2024. With many seats, it becomes a major battleground for political parties.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Counting/Result Date

The counting for the general Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held on June 4, 2024.

Read on further to find out the dates of Lok Sabha Polls in Tamil Nadu.

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Chennai: 

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Coimbatore:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Kanniyakumari:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Vellore:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Madurai:

Voting Date For Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Salem:

How Many Phases Tamil Nadu Will Have?

The Election Commission of India has decided to complete the poll in a single phase in the entire state.

Lok Sabha Election 2019

For the unversed, in the previous Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission announced the schedule on March 10. The polling occurred in seven phases across the country, starting from April 11. The votes were counted on May 23.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Pakistan upset with CAA?
DNA Video
DNA: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete Analysis of electoral bonds
DNA Video
DNA: What is the benefit of 'One Country One Election'?
DNA Video
DNA: What are major causes of Kidney diseases?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is there an uproar regarding Uttan Dargah?
DNA Video
DNA: How did 'open loot' happen in Bhupesh Baghel government?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Murderers' selling fake cancer medicines!