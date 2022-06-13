हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Richhai

Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out in Jabalpur factory, four fire tenders rushed to spot

"We got the information that a transformer repair factory in Richhai has caught fire. Four fire tenders were used to douse the fire," said Aqueel Ahmed, a Fire Brigade official.

Representational image

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out in Richhai industrial area of Jabalpur on Sunday night. The fire erupted in a transformer repair factory in Richhai.

On information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire was put under control after much effort. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"We got the information that a transformer repair factory in Richhai has caught fire. Four fire tenders were used to douse the fire.The cause of the fire is not known and the factory owner has not been found," said Aqueel Ahmed, a Fire Brigade official.

Further details are awaited.

