Madhya Pradesh: Thief loots temple, falls asleep inside; wakes up after police's call

Madhya Pradesh: Thief loots temple, falls asleep inside; wakes up after police&#039;s call

Shajapur: In a strange incident of theft reported from the temple of Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur the robber was found sleeping in the premises with the loot. 

The thief entered the Lalbai-Phulbai Mata temple with the intention of stealing, he managed to take away a few the items that were kept in the temple, but then something strange happened and the thief did not run away.

The thief broke the lock of the room with the trident in the temple and made preparations to escape by covering the stuff kept in the room, but instead the thief sat on the bed nearby and laid down  apparently too sleepy to flee.

After the temple caretaker realised what has transpired he informed the police. The police entered the temple and tried to awaken up the sleeping thief. He left the police bemused with his reply to that he wanted to sleep some more as it was 'too cold'. However, the police picked him up and took him to the police station. 

Police say that during interrogation the young man was completely disoriented. The youth was neither able to reveal his name nor anyting else about his identity. The police have not been able to identify him till now.

Though the incident has made all the locals very happy. They see the whole thing as a 'miracle'. They argue that if the thief had picked up the goods then why was he able he not run away with the loot.

They call it a miracle of the Goddess. The temple caretaker recalled a nother incident when the temple was stolen nearly three years ago. Even then the thieves stole everything and ran away but after a few days, they left the entire loot back, he claimed. 

