Madhya Pradesh to reopen schools, hostels with full attendance

New Delhi: As the daily Covid-19 cases see a steep decline, the Madhya Pradesh government has decided to reopen schools and hostels across the state.

The school education department issued an order on Saturday (February 12) in this regard directing reopening of schools and hostels with full capacity effective immediately. “All schools, residential schools and hostels will be started for Classes 1 to 12 with full attendance with immediate effect,” an official said, as per PTI.

The order also mentioned adherence to strict Covid-19 protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing in schools. This comes as many states have started reopening schools and colleges with improvement in the coronavirus situation.

On Friday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced the lifting of all Covid-19 curbs, except the night curfew, in the wake of drop in infections.

"Keeping in view the continuous decline in the positivity rate and active cases of COVID-19, all curbs have been eased. All social, commercial, cultural, political, religious, entertainment, sports activities and fairs in the state will be held with full capacity," Chouhan had tweeted.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 2,438 new Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities, which pushed the total coronavirus tally to 10,23,799 and death toll to 10,689, an official from the state health department said.

The positivity rate in the state was at 3.2 per cent, as compared to 3.4 per cent a day earlier, the official said.

(With agency inputs)

Live TV