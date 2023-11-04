trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2684012
NewsIndia
MAHARASHTRA

Maharashtra: 4 Dead, 7 Injured In Pharma Factory Fire In Raigad; 7 Missing

The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare at the Mahad MIDC in neighbouring Raigad around 11 am on Friday, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said.

|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 02:18 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Maharashtra: 4 Dead, 7 Injured In Pharma Factory Fire In Raigad; 7 Missing

MUMBAI: The fire that broke out at a pharmaceutical company in Maharashtra's Raigad district a day ago has killed four persons and left seven others injured, and a search operation is underway to trace seven missing individuals, an official said on Saturday. 

The blaze erupted at Blue Jet Healthcare at the Mahad MIDC in neighbouring Raigad around 11 am on Friday, the official of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said. "Till 7 am today, the bodies of four persons have been recovered. These deceased were among the 11 persons who had gone missing after the fire at the factory. Our search operation is still underway to trace the seven persons who are missing," he said. 

As per the initial investigation, the fire broke out due to a short circuit, the official said. Officials on Friday said that the blaze erupted following a blast at the factory. The fire then led the barrels containing chemicals to explode.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle
DNA Video
DNA Positive: Vinutha won 8 gold medals
DNA Video
DNA: Fight between former IAS and woman for taking dog in lift
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
iPhone Hacking Alert: What is 'State Sponsored' Espionage?
DNA Video
DNA: What did Apple say on the iPhone hack alert controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Marathas take reservation in Maharashtra?
DNA Video
DNA: Why do Marathas want reservation?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking rally of Palestine supporters in Kerala