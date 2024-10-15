Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Dates, Phase, Voting Time, Other Details

Maharashtra Election Dates 2024: The Election Commission of India announced the dates for the Assembly Polls for Maharashtra on Tuesday. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with the two Election Commissioners – Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu announced the details of the much-awaited election. The legislative assembly of Maharashtra is set to end on November 3.

As per the Election Commission of India trends, the 288 legislative assembly seats are likely to go to the polls in single phase. The counting of votes may get concluded before November 26.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) reported that as of September 22, the state has 9.59 crore registered voters, with 4.95 crore male voters and 4.64 crore female voters. A total of 52,789 polling stations will be set up, including 39,048 in rural areas and 13,741 in urban areas.

In 2019, the assembly elections were held on October 21 while the counting of votes was held on October 24. During the last elections, the BJP and then an undivided Shiv Sena had contested the polls together. The BJP had bagged 105 seats while the Sena had got 56 seats. Congress had managed to win 44 seats, and NCP 56 seats.

However, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance failed to form a government after no consensus was reached over sharing the Chief Ministerial post. Then, Shiv Sena had joined hands with Congress and the undivided NCP to form Maha Vikas Aghadi which ruled the state for around three years. Later, a rebellion in Shiv Sena led by current Chief Minister Eknath Shinde propelled the BJP to power. Subsequently, Ajit Pawar led a rebellion in NCP and joined the ruling Mahayuti coalition as well.

The Maharashtra elections 2024 will be a litmus test for Shiv Sena-UBT, Shiv Sena-Shinde faction, NCP-Ajit Pawar faction and NCP-Sharad Pawar.