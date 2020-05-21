Maharashtra caps charges at all hospitals till August 31

Amid the coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown, the Maharashtra government on Thursday capped the rates that all hospitals can charge for treatment and procedures till August 31. Though the charges are very high there is some clarity for patients on the charges.

For the coronavirus isolation ward the maximum charge per day has been capped at Rs 4,000+PPE cost; for coronavirus isolation ICU Ward without ventilator the maximum charge per day is Rs 7,500+PPE etc., and for coronavirus isolation ICU ward with ventilator the maximum charge per day is Rs 9000+PPE etc.

The state government has fixed the maximum charge for angioplasty excluding ballon at Rs 120,000, and for angioplasty+angiography excluding balloon and stent, the maximum charge is Rs 126,000.

The maximum amount that a hospital can charge for normal delivery is Rs 75,000 and for surgical delivery is Rs 86,250. The maximum amount that a hospital can charge for cataract excluding lens is Rs 25,000.