Coronavirus

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray warns of lockdown extension if COVID-19 norms violated

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (June 10, 2020) hinted that the countrywide lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pathogen could be reimposed in the state, Thackeray said that if the unlock situation proves to be a 'risky' decision, lockdown could be imposed again.

"The state government is estimating the situation. If it feels that giving a break can be fatal, then we will impose lockdown once more. The people of Maharashtra are going to cooperate because they know that we are working towards thir interest," he said.

On Wednesday, taking to microblogging site Twitter, Thackeray wrote: "If the relaxations to the lockdown start turning out to be risky, we will be compelled to re-impose the lockdown. I am requesting all to please avoid crowding." 

Chief Minister Thackeray warned that if the residents failed to honour the current level of restrictions the shut down could be clamped again. He urged people to avoid crowding and maintain physical distancing rules. 

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country with a total of 94,041 total cases including 3,438 deaths and 44,517 recoveries.

