Maharashtra govt asks schools to air PM's interaction with students on January 29

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Education Department on Saturday issued a circular directing schools in the state to air Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction 'Parikshe Pe Charcha 2.0' programme live on Tuesday.

The programme will be aired on DD National, DD News and DD India. It will also be live-streamed on various websites.

Talking to PTI, a Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training department official said that it was mentioned in the circular that it was not mandatory on schools to air the interaction.

"We have only informed the schools in accordance with the Centre's guidelines. They are free to either air it or choose not to. When the PM interacts with students, others who have similar queries will get a chance to have them answered," the official said.

The circular, however, says that those schools that hold the screening will have to submit a report, including photos and videos from the event, the same day.

The Opposition, however, said that the government was using schools as a medium for election campaigning.

"The BJP knows they have lost ground and will soon no longer be in power. Their desperation is making them use schools as a tool for campaigning now," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed.

"The Centre and the state government are working over time to campaign for PM Modi. The issuance of this circular is highly objectionable. I urge the state to not pressurise private or government schools. Let children be away from politics," Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said.