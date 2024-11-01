Maharashtra Polls: Challenged By Rebels, BJP Looks For Favourable Outcome Ahead Of Nomination Withdrawal Deadline

Maharashtra Election 2024: With the withdrawal of nominations for the Maharashtra assembly election ending on November 4, the BJP is facing a fresh challenge, not from the opposition, but from the rebel leaders who have either filed their nominations as independents or are willing to campaign against the candidate nominated by the party.

BJP has dropped at least eight MLAs and now facing a rebellion in most of these seats. The party faces a dual challenge now- to get the rebel leaders back in its fold and tackle the fight posed by the Congress-Shiv Sena UBT and NCP-SP alliance.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior party leader Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence that the aspirants who rebelled against the party will be convinced to work in the interest of the party. "They are our own people and it is our responsibility to talk to them and convince them. Many times there is displeasure (over ticket distribution), but we are confident of convincing all of them to work for the party," said Fadnavis.

Fadnavis noted that the BJP runs on its organisational set-up and workers and derives its energy from its workers. Fadnavis said for the last 30 to 32 years, he has been visiting the party office in Nagpur with other BJP workers on the occasion of Laxmi Pujan.

The 288-member legislative assembly will go to the polls in a single-phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place on November 23. (With agency inputs)