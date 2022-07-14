Maharashtra Rains: Amid heavy rainfall in Maharashtra, the Mumbai University has cancelled all exams scheduled on Thursday even as Mumbai deputy director of education Sandeep Sangave has directed education officers of different zones, including Mumbai, to take a decision on shutting schools in case of heavy showers. New schedule for the exams will be out soon. Whereas schools in Pune, Mumbai, Gadchiroli, Nashik will remain shut today in the wake of heavy rainfall.

All schools, colleges and other establishments except government offices performing essential functions will remain closed till July 16 in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district due to a heavy rain alert, officials said on Wednesday.

The India Meteorology Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Nashik, Pune and Kolhapur districts for three days. It has issued an orange alert—heavy to very heavy rain at a few places—for Mumbai for Thursday.

All the schools in Pune city as well as in the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad area will also remain closed today due to a heavy rain forecast, officials said. Pune city and the district have been witnessing heavy downpour for the last few days and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall on today too.

Earlier, The India Meteorological Department had issued a 'red alert' for the north Maharashtra district from July 11 to 14, predicting a very heavy downpour.