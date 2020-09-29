Maharashtra records 14,976 new COVID-19 cases with 430 more deaths

New Delhi: Maharashtra on Tuesday (September 29) reported 14,976 new COVID-19 cases, 430 deaths, and 19,212 discharges, while the total number coronavirus cases reached 13,66,129, according to the state's Public Health Department.

The total number of COVID-19 cases also included 36,181 deaths and 10,69,159 discharges. Currently, the total number of active coronavirus cases stands at 2,60,363 in the state.

According to the state's Health Department, the COVID-19 fatality rate in the state at 2.65%.

Out of 66,98,024 laboratory samples, 13,66,119 have been tested positive (20.40%) for COVID-19 until today, it said, adding that 21,35,496 people are currently in-home quarantine while 29,947 people are in the institutional quarantine.

Live TV

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called for effective implementation of the state government's My Family, My Responsibility COVID-19 initiative under which over 8 crore rural people claimed to have been surveyed so far.

Uddhav Thackeray was reviewing the campaign, launched nearly two weeks ago, which aims to survey and screen people of the state for the coronavirus as well as ailments like Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI).

The Maharashtra CM reportedly said that the campaign, being undertaken in two phases spread across September and October, is not of the government alone, but also of the people.