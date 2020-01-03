Maharashtra records 300 farmers' suicides in November 2019

In a shocking development, Maharashtra recorded a spurt in farmer suicides in November 2019 as 300 farmers ended their life, according to the state revenue department. In the Marathawada region alone in November 2019, 120 farmers committed suicide in eight districts Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Parbhani, and Hingoli.

Till November 2019, 835 suicide incidents occurred in Marathwada--January (62), February (67), March (69), April (71), May (83), June (82), July (85), August (76), September (61), October (59), and November (120). In October due to the unseasonal rains, there was a loss of Kharif crops and during this period, the number of farmer suicides increased.

Live TV

The widow, Savita Dalve Pati, of a farmer living in Itkoor village in Kalamb tehsil of Marathwada, Osmanabad, is taking care of her three children. They have two daughters between 12-15 years and a son of 10 years. Her farmer husband Prashant Dalve committed suicide. The unseasonal rains in October 2019 had damaged the soybean fields of Dalve. He had planted soybeans in five acres of land after taking a loan of Rs 65 thousand from the bank. Farmer Prashant Dalve was worried due to financial constraints and told his wife that he will make arrangement for money. However, the money could not be arranged and he made a phone call to his wife to convey her this but it was his last call.

In November on one side there was a power struggle and on the other farmers were committing suicide. The family has not been helped by the government or the administration even after two months. The MLA and MP came but only discussions were held. In such a situation, the family of farmers of suicide is still waiting for the help of the government.