हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Maharashtra reports 5 new Coronavirus cases, total count stands at 38

Among the five new cases, three have been reported from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

Maharashtra reports 5 new Coronavirus cases, total count stands at 38

Mumbai: At least five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 37, the state Health Ministry said.

Among the five new cases, three have been reported from Mumbai, one from Navi Mumbai and one from Yavatmal. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

Health minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the state will remain closed till month-end.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. However, the number will surge after new cases have reported from several states, including Maharashtra and Odisha.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus scareMaharashtraNavi Mumbai
Next
Story

Gyms, night clubs, spas to be shut, gatherings of over 50 people banned in Delhi till March 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Must Watch

PT20M13S

Imran Khan's Aide Participates in SAARC Video Conference on Coronavirus