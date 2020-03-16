Maharashtra reports 5 new Coronavirus cases, total count stands at 38

Mumbai: At least five new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Maharashtra on Monday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 37, the state Health Ministry said.

Among the five new cases, three have been reported from Mumbai, one from Navi Mumbai and one from Yavatmal. Maharashtra has recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India.

Health minister Rajesh Tope earlier on Saturday evening announced that shopping malls across the state will remain closed till month-end.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. However, the number will surge after new cases have reported from several states, including Maharashtra and Odisha.

Two people have so far died of the infection in the country so far. The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year.