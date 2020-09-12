Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu among top 5 states with highest number of COVID-19 deaths in India

New Delhi: As the number of COVID-19 deaths continues to increase in India, five states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu have accounted for 69 percent of the total deaths in the country. The death toll on Saturday (September 12) was at 77472 as per the Ministry of Health data.

The top five states include: Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 442 deaths followed by Karnataka with 130 death.

The Ministry of Health said, ''In past 24 hrs, 1,201 deaths registered. 36% of deaths reported y'day are from Maharashtra with 442 deaths followed by Karnataka with 130 deaths. Of total deaths, 69% deaths concentrated in 5 States/UT-Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Delhi: Ministry of Health.''

Of the 1,201 new deaths, 442 were reported from Maharashtra, 130 from Karnataka, 77 each from Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, 76 from Uttar Pradesh, 63 from Punjab, 57 from West Bengal, 30 from Madhya Pradesh, 26 from Chhattisgarh, 25 from Haryana, 21 from Delhi, 16 each from Assam and Gujarat, 15 each from Jharkhand and Rajasthan and 14 each from Kerala and Odisha.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.66 per cent.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases has mounted to 46,59,984, including 9,58,316 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.56 per cent of the total caseload.