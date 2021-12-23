हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Omicron scare

Maharashtra's Christmas curbs amid Omicron scare: 50% occupancy at churches, no large gatherings

On Thursday (December 23),  twenty-three more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron.  Till date, a total of 88 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

Maharashtra's Christmas curbs amid Omicron scare: 50% occupancy at churches, no large gatherings
Pic courtesy: Pixabay (representational purpose)

Mumbai: With a growing number of Covid-19 cases in the state, coupled with Omicron cases, the Maharashtra government on Thursday (December 23) issued fresh directions for the upcoming Christmas season festival. Maharashtra has reported 1,179 new COVID-19 cases, 615 recoveries and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours. Twenty-three more patients have been found to be infected by Omicron.  Till date, a total of 88 patients infected with the Omicron variant have been reported in the state.

In view of rising numbers of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting with the COVID-19 Task Force today at 10 pm via video conferencing, the Public Relations Room (Chief Minister's Secretariat) informed.

Also read: Omicron threat: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings to contain spread

Meanwhile here are the fresh guidelines:

- The government has mandated simple celebrations during Christmas, following Covid-19 protocols and avoiding crowding, both inside and outside religious venues.
- Devotees going to churches for the midnight mass on December 24-25 shall be permitted only up to 50 per cent capacity of all churches with sanitisation, face masks, physical distancing to be made mandatory.
- There will be fewer choir singers with adequate distancing and giving separate mikes, while no stalls and shops shall be allowed outside churches to ensure hygiene and cleanliness.
- No large gatherings, processions, rallies, fireworks or other programs that attract large crowds shall be allowed anywhere, and all shall be expected to follow the norms given by the local civic bodies or the district authorities.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra notched a sudden spurt of 1,201 fresh Covid-19 cases, almost five weeks after the state remained below the 1K-mark. Simultaneously, Mumbai has also recorded a spike in daily infections with the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation gearing into full preparedness to tackle any health challenges that may arise in the coming weeks.

(With Agency inputs)

 

Tags:
Omicron scareMaharashtraChristmas curbs
