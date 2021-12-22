हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Omicron threat: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings to contain spread

The Delhi governmeny ordered the district magistrates to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

New Delhi: With Omicron cases continuing to rise in the capital, the Delhi government banned all gatherings to celebrate Christmas and New Year. All cultural events and other gatherings have been prohibited, according to an order by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The Delhi governmeny ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.
The district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) have also been directed to tighten the enforcement machinery to ensure that people follow social-distancing norms and wear masks.

"All district magistrates shall conduct an intensive survey of the entire area falling under their jurisdiction and identify those pockets, colonies markets and crowded places which have the potential of becoming superspreaders of coronavirus and its Omicron variant," the DDMA said in the order.

It stated that all DMs and DCPs shall deploy a sufficient number of enforcement teams on the field for keeping utmost vigil at public places to enforce strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour to avoid any possible surge in COVID-19 cases.

So far, 57 Omicron cases have been reported from Delhi, which is highest among all states and union territories in India. A total of 213 cases of the highly contagious strain of Covid have been detected in India. 

(With Agency inputs)

