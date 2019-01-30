Mahatma Gandhi's Death Anniversary: Inspirational quotes of Bapu

NEW DELHI: Mahatma Gandhi, the father of Nation, who is popularly known as ‘Bapu’ died on this day, January 30, 1948.

This day is marked as the Martyr’s Day to honour Bapu. Gandhiji will always be remembered for using non-violence to unite the Indians for freedom struggle. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his first 'Mann Ki Baat' address of this year had urged the people of the nation to pay a 2-minute tribute to Gandhiji on January 30.

On Bapu's death anniversary, here are some inspirational quotes of Mahatma Gandhi:

- You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.

- Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.

- Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.

- Where there is love, there is life.

- Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed.

- The first principle of non-violent action is that of non-cooperation with everything humiliating.

- I will not let anyone walk through my mind with their dirty feet.

- A man is but the product of his thoughts; what he thinks, he becomes.

- Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes.