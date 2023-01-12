topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAHUA MOITRA

Mahua Moitra tries her hand at making chai, says 'who knows where it may lead me'

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's gesture was an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is said to have worked as a 'chaiwala' in his childhood.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Mahua Moitra tries her hand at making chai, says 'who knows where it may lead me'

New Delhi: In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is said to have worked as a 'chaiwala' in his childhood, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) posted a video of her making tea. Taking to her official Twitter account, Moitra, a fierce critic of Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posted a 28-second-clip of her making 'chai' at a roadside tea stall and said "who knows where this may lead her to".

The video is now going viral on Twitter and has so far garnered over 7,000 likes and more than 500 retweets.

While some Twitter users commented "Next PM perhaps", others asked Mahua to "try this from Gujarat".

The tea stall is said to be located in her Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar, where she was campaigning for Mamata Banerjee-led government's new outreach programme 'Didir Surakhsha Kavach'. 

The 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' programme was launched earlier this month and sees TMC workers reaching to villages to find out whether the government's programmes were benefitting common people.

It has been launched ahead of the West Bengal Panchayat elections due this year.

Live Tv

Mahua MoitraTMCTrinamool CongressPM Narendra Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri died in 1966
DNA Video
DNA: EXCLUSIVE ground report on sea cucumber smuggling
DNA Video
DNA: 200 crore corona bombs can explode from China
DNA Video
DNA: When poet Bharatendu Harishchandra died in 1885
DNA Video
DNA: After all, whose evil gaze fell upon Joshimath?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Double attack of 'cold' and 'corona' on the heart
DNA Video
DNA: Mayor election stage or WWE arena?
DNA Video
Sammed Shikharji Controversy: Jain Saint Dies After Fasting In Protest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Survey report' of the shifting land of Joshimath
DNA Video
DNA: Who is melting Europe in winter?