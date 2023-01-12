Mahua Moitra tries her hand at making chai, says 'who knows where it may lead me'

New Delhi: In an apparent dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is said to have worked as a 'chaiwala' in his childhood, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday (January 11, 2023) posted a video of her making tea. Taking to her official Twitter account, Moitra, a fierce critic of Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), posted a 28-second-clip of her making 'chai' at a roadside tea stall and said "who knows where this may lead her to".

The video is now going viral on Twitter and has so far garnered over 7,000 likes and more than 500 retweets.

While some Twitter users commented "Next PM perhaps", others asked Mahua to "try this from Gujarat".

Tried my hand at making chai… who knows where it may lead me :-) pic.twitter.com/iAQxgw61M0 January 11, 2023

The tea stall is said to be located in her Lok Sabha constituency Krishnanagar, where she was campaigning for Mamata Banerjee-led government's new outreach programme 'Didir Surakhsha Kavach'.

The 'Didir Suraksha Kavach' programme was launched earlier this month and sees TMC workers reaching to villages to find out whether the government's programmes were benefitting common people.

It has been launched ahead of the West Bengal Panchayat elections due this year.