A major fire broke out due to short circuit on early hours of Friday in a three-storey building at Bhendi Bazar in Mumbai. The incident took place at 5 am in the Ismail building due to the short circuit in a shop located on the ground floor of the building.

There have been no reports of any casualty or injuries. At least six to seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused. The fire was so fierce that it gutted ten bikes and two cars.

The cooling operation is underway.