Majority Believes PM Narendra Modi Will Return to Red Fort Next Year: Survey

A recent survey conducted by Pollsters India, a prominent public opinion-tracking company, sheds light on the divide between reality and perception in Indian politics. The survey, titled "Parliament to Red Fort," reveals that an overwhelming majority of respondents believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the Red Fort to deliver his 11th Independence Day speech on August 15, 2024. Meanwhile, the opposition appears to be losing the perception war, both inside Parliament and at the Red Fort ceremony. With just eight months remaining until the 2024 Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May next year, the Congress-led alliance faces a significant challenge in catching up with the BJP-led NDA.

**Modi's Confidence and Electoral Victory**

During his speech on August 15, Prime Minister Modi confidently stated that he would be back at the Red Fort in 2024 after the next Lok Sabha election, hinting at his strong belief in securing an electoral victory. According to the survey, 54% of the respondents believed that he would indeed return, while 37% believed that the upcoming elections would be a closely contested affair.



**Changing Political Equations**

National political dynamics have witnessed some shifts with the consolidation of opposition votes under the newly formed I.N.D.I.A. alliance. The BJP's chances of re-election now depend on its performance in North and West India, which together account for 258 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. In the previous election, the NDA secured 220 seats in these regions. Notably, Maharashtra remains a critical battleground, as a series of defections from the MVA to the NDA has balanced out the impact of the Shiv Sena joining the opposition alliance.

**Regional Variations**

The survey reveals regional variations in perceptions. A majority of respondents from North and Western India believe that PM Modi will return next year, indicating confidence in his leadership. In contrast, respondents from East and South India suggest that the electoral landscape is still relatively open.

The BJP-led NDA has performed well in East India, winning around 30 seats out of 131. However, the shifting alliances and anti-BJP consolidation in West Bengal could lead to reversals for the NDA. The BJP's strong lead in West and North India, where it had a significant vote share advantage, positions the party favorably to secure a national majority, unless the INDIA alliance can engineer a late swing as seen in 2004.

**Congress's Challenge**

Given the nature of the electoral battle, it is crucial for the Congress to regain control of the national narrative. However, this seems challenging, especially in light of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's decision to stay away from the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. While Kharge led the Congress's celebrations at the party's national headquarters, his absence from the national event did not sit well with 55% of the respondents, while 36% indicated that it was not a significant issue. Additionally, Kharge did not garner strong support from East and Southern India, where the INC traditionally receives more substantial backing.

As the countdown to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections continues, both the ruling BJP-led alliance and the opposition face their respective challenges in shaping public perception and securing electoral victories in a diverse and dynamic political landscape.