Mallikarjun Kharge Hints At Toppling Modi Govt? Can TDP, JDU Help Congress Gain Power? Check Number Game

Addressing the media after the INDIA bloc meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hinted that the opposition will take suitable steps to oust the BJP from power. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2024, 09:42 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The mandate 2024 is fractured if seen through the lens of a single party. The BJP is the largest single party with 240 seats, the Congress second with 99 seats and the Samajwadi Party third with 37 seats. While the NDA has 292 seats, the INDIA bloc has 234 seats. There are 17 MPs including smaller parties and independents. The Congress has maintained that the verdict is against the BJP. Addressing the media after the INDIA bloc meeting, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hinted that the opposition will take suitable steps to oust the BJP from power. 

"The INDIA bloc will continue will fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by PM Modi. We will take the appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realise the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP's government," said Kharge, hinting that doors will remain open for NDA allies to join Congress. 

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut said that the INDIA bloc will try to form a government after six months. He said that the consensus among the NDA parties won't last long. As the BJP and the Congress work to keep their flocks together ahead of the government formation, you can check the number game here:

How Does NDA Tally Look Like Without JDU, TDP?

If the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) decides to quit the BJP, then the NDA will have 292-16 = 276 which is four more than the majority mark of 272. However, if only Nitish Kumar's JDU leaves the NDA, then the Modi government will have 292-12=280 seats, eight more than the majority mark. However, if both the TDP and the JDU leave the NDA, then the BJP-led government will collapse as it will only have 292-(16+12)=264 seats, eight less than the majority mark. 

How Does INDIA Tally Look Like With JDU, TDP?

The INDIA bloc currently has 234 seats. If the TDP and the JDU both join the INDI Alliance, then they will have 234+28=262, still eight short of the majority mark. The Congress will then have to depend on seven independents or 11 smaller regional parties holding one seat each.

