Mamata Banerjee announces fresh COVID-19 restrictions in West Bengal, check guidelines here

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wasted no time after swearing-in for another tenure to order fresh restrictions in the state on Wednesday (May 5) in a bid to flatten the COVID-19 curve.
The new curbs include travel restrictions, ban on social, political gatherings and guidelines for public transport and other public places.
“Looking at the COVID-19 situation, we've to take some steps. Wearing masks will be mandatory. There'll be only 50% attendance in state government offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed. Social, political gathering are prohibited,” Banerjee announced.
She announced a slew of restrictions to be imposed to come into effect.
According to the new guidelines:
- Wearing of masks will be mandatory.
- There'll be only 50% attendance in state government offices.
- Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed.
- Social, political gathering are prohibited
- All markets, retailers, standalone shops to function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only.
- Movement of local trains will be suspended from tomorrow. State transport, including metro, will function with 50 percent capacity.
- From 7th May, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative report. Those who will be positive, they will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by airport authority with state government.
- Work from home should be encouraged for private sector. 50% of the staff will be allowed.
- Jewellery shops will remain open from 12 pm to 3 pm.
- Home delivery will be encouraged.
- Banks will operate from 10 am to 2 pm.
- Random checking will be done in inter-state buses. RT-PCR negative report not older then 72 hours will be mandatory for the passengers. It will also be applicable to the passengers of train services.