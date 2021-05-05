Mamata Banerjee announces fresh COVID-19 restrictions in West Bengal, check guidelines here

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wasted no time after swearing-in for another tenure to order fresh restrictions in the state on Wednesday (May 5) in a bid to flatten the COVID-19 curve.

The new curbs include travel restrictions, ban on social, political gatherings and guidelines for public transport and other public places.

“Looking at the COVID-19 situation, we've to take some steps. Wearing masks will be mandatory. There'll be only 50% attendance in state government offices. Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed. Social, political gathering are prohibited,” Banerjee announced.

She announced a slew of restrictions to be imposed to come into effect.

According to the new guidelines:

Wearing of masks will be mandatory.

There'll be only 50% attendance in state government offices.

Shopping complexes, gyms, cinema halls, beauty parlours will be closed.

Social, political gathering are prohibited

All markets, retailers, standalone shops to function from 7 am to 10 am and later from 5 pm to 7 pm only.

Movement of local trains will be suspended from tomorrow. State transport, including metro, will function with 50 percent capacity.

From 7th May, nobody will be allowed to arrive at airports without RT-PCR negative report. Those who will be positive, they will be sent to 14-day quarantine, arranged by airport authority with state government.

Work from home should be encouraged for private sector. 50% of the staff will be allowed.

Jewellery shops will remain open from 12 pm to 3 pm.

Home delivery will be encouraged.

Banks will operate from 10 am to 2 pm.

Random checking will be done in inter-state buses. RT-PCR negative report not older then 72 hours will be mandatory for the passengers. It will also be applicable to the passengers of train services.

Live TV