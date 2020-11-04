Mamata Banerjee govt grants land rights to 25,000 refugee families ahead of Amit Shah's visit to West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday (November 4) granted land rights to 25,000 refugee families and said that a total of 1.25 lakh families would be given land rights. She said that the land deed will be without any conditions, as the announcement on this was made a year ago.

The Chief Minister was interacting with representatives of different communities, folk and traditional artistes where she formally started handing over pattas to the refugees, many of them representing backward communities.

Mamata also allotted Rs 10 crore and Rs 5 crore grant for the Matua Development Board and Namashudra Development Board respectively.

The key points of her announcements are:

- All colony in Bengal recognised no one can say any colony is illegal. This will happen part by part phase-wise. Many have come from other countries like Bangladesh yet they are citizens of this country. Mathua and other minority communities had this complain they were not recognised but now we have full filled our promise. 25,000 already ready and being given out total 1 lakh 25,000 pata to be given out.

- Our govt has taken the decision that no one can snatch away the property of tribals. They had another problem regarding caste certificate and GOI has rule to bring 50-70 yrs papers but we state have taken the decision that for ST SC if they are by birth then they will automatically get the certificate within 2 weeks.

- The certificate has to be related from the paternal side. Those who have no certificate then enquiry will be made and then it will be given just you have to be a resident of the state and by birth have to be ST and SC.

- We have also decided that Dokra artist are famous so MSME sector to plan out some good work to promote them. They are also being brought into Sasthya Sathi of Rs 5 lakh for medical assistance. This card can be used for Vellore and AIMS Delhi.

- Now some have come in as new ministers and making new rules. I had fought a lot for this no condition property right for the people. When Baro Ma was alive 20-25 yrs I used to take care of her. I was the first to go to the Mathua household.

- Developing the college, railway station and the area was all done by us. We will also develop the area around the house through the development board. Mathua development board to be formed for the Mathuas all around Bengal. No one thinks for the Bagdi, Doms/Dule etc for all of them they should have separate cultural boards so that they do not forget their history.

- Some people give big lectures before elections. 14.25 % is the Toposili population of the state. The Toposili are being given a pension, education scholarship, also hostel money provided to students. I am giving 10 crore for the Mathua development board.

- We have already build Rajbangshi Bhasa Academy. For Bouri, Bagdi, Dule and Majhi Samajh Board should also be there. There should be a community centre and coaching centres also these works will be done as CSR from state government money. We will slowly phase by phase include all in the Bangla Awash Yojana.

- Everyone shud know that it is the state government who buys the rice and wheat from the farmers Centre doesn’t buy the produce. We will give loan to the 2 lakh youth to buy bikes which will have carrier so that they can sell fish/sarees or carry tools this will help them earn a living. We will give it through the state banks not beg to the centre.

The West Bengal Chief Minister also took a dig at the BJP and said those who are not aware of the ground realities in the state only tour it before elections and try to befool the people.

Notably, the announcements were made ahead of Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah's two-day visit to the state. The BJP is striving hard to woo the refugee vote bank of West Bengal.