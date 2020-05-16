Man abducts, rapes woman, films video of crime in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old woman was repeatedly raped by a man who also made a video of the criminal act and threatened to make the footage public, police said on Saturday (May 16).

The incident took place in Shamli district. The victim had gone to the fields to give lunch to her brother when she was abducted by the accused, Danvir, around 15 days ago, they said.

She was taken to a house and raped repeatedly by the accused, police said.

A case has been registered against the accused, they said, adding a search is on to trace Danvir.