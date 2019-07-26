Man arrested after tresspasing at Delhi airport to see-off his girlfriend

New Delhi: A passenger was intercepted at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Thursday afternoon after he was found moving in a suspicious manner in the check-in area of Vistara airlines at Terminal 3.Airport aviation security officials noticed him and enquired about his flight schedule.

"The above passenger revealed that he had gained access into the airport terminal building by showing a cancelled flight ticket of Vistara Airlines, bound for Mumbai to meet his girlfriend, who was travelling to Shanghai by China Eastern Airlines flight. Later, the said passenger was handed over to Delhi Police for further legal action," an airport security official told ANI.

The Delhi police also investigated the matter in details and registered a case against him. Police have lodged an FIR against the passenger under sections of cheating and criminal trespass.

Further investigation is underway.

