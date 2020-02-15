Man breaches security at Akhilesh Yadav's Kannauj rally, chants 'Jai Sri Ram' — Watch

New Delhi: A major drama unfolded at Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav's rally in Kannauj district on Sunday after an individual breached the security to reach close to the dais and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram'.

According to reports, Akhilesh was speaking on the stage during SP's women's conference, when a youth interrupted him mid-speech and questioned him on employment following which the Samajwadi Party leader asked him to come forward. At this, the youth raised slogans of 'Jai Shri Ram'. According to reports, he was thrashed by the SP workers present at the spot.

Yadav first said that he respects all the Lords - Ram, Krishna and Vishnu, but doesn't feel to express it here. However, later he was seen venting out his anger at the police personnel present there and questioned how could the youth was allowed to come close to the dais without proper identification check.

Describing the incident as a 'breach of security', Akhilesh called out senior police officer Raja Dinesh Singh between his address and questioned him about the incident. He asked the officer to get the person's complete details, including his name and address before him before the end of the rally.

Akhilesh also took to Twitter and alleged that he had been receiving death threats from a BJP leader. He added that he would address a press conference in Lucknow and will reveal about the threat that he had received on phone. He claimed that 'BJP people' were sending their men to his programmes.

Check out the video of Akhilesh shared by news agency ANI:

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav scolds a police officer after a man went near the dais and chanted 'Jai Shri Ram' while he was addressing a gathering in Kannauj district today. pic.twitter.com/2XGk9kQHhh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 15, 2020

Akhilesh Yadav is a Member of Parliament from Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat.