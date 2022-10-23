Man posts obscene photo, video of Congress leader Prathibha Kulai on social media; arrested in Karnataka

New Delhi: A man posted a derogatory photo and video of Congress leader Prathibha Kulai on social media. A case has been filed at the women's police station in this city against Shyama Sudarshan Bhat, a city resident, who was arrested on Saturday for violating a woman's modesty by disseminating obscene material on social media, according to police. Kulai claimed in her complaint that the person edited her images and videos taken during the October 18 protest against the Surathkal toll gate and circulated them indecently on social media. According to the complaint, the accused also posted an image of herself surrounded by police officers with an obscene comment.

Kulai has demanded that immediate action be taken against the man who had insulted and seriously harmed her reputation as a social activist. N Shashi Kumar, the city police commissioner, stated that the police are looking for the accused and that he will be found soon.

Also Read: Delhi woman, who levelled 'fabricated' gang-rape charge, arrested

(With PTI inputs)