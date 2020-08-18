हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Uttar Pradesh

Man rapes, impregnates 15-yr-old cousin in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi

The matter came to light after the girl was taken to a hospital as she was not feeling well. Doctors there revealed that the girl was seven months pregnant

Man rapes, impregnates 15-yr-old cousin in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Bhadohi
Representational Image

BHADOHI: A man was arrested for raping his 15-year-old cousin, police said on Tuesday (August 18).

The matter came to light after the girl was taken to a hospital as she was not feeling well. Doctors there revealed that the girl was seven months pregnant, Circle officer Kalu Singh said.

The incident took place in a village under Gyanpur Police Station in the district, Singh said.

The girl said that her cousin repeatedly raped her and also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it, Singh said.

"A case was registered on Monday evening, and the accused person has been arrested. The girl has been sent for medical examination," the CO said. 

