Delhi Riots

Man thrashed, forced to chant Hindustan Zindabad in NCR, accused arrested after viral video

New Delhi: A person was allegedly beaten up and forced to chant slogans "Hindustan Zindabad', 'Pakistan Murdabad'. The man was caught stealing from a dairy in North-east Delhi's Khajuri Khas area. 

It is interesting to note that the person who assaulted is accused of the Delhi riots that took place in the year 2020. This entire matter was recorded in a video clip that is going viral on social media. The video shows how the accused is punching the victim in the stomach, kicking him in the face and patronising him to chant slogans. The victim was listening to every order while pleading not to be thrashed, TOI reported. 

The police have registered a case on Wednesday (March 24) and the accused has been arrested. The name of the accused is Ajay Goswami, who is a dairy trader and a resident of Old Garhi village. Goswami was accused in the 2020 North-East Delhi Riots. However, the police department has ruled out any correlation between the alleged assault and the riot. 

 

DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain told TOI, "Once the viral video came to our notice, we took cognisance and sent a team to track the victim and the suspect, who was eventually identified on Wednesday (March 24). Goswami was arrested, while his associate Deepak, who was recording the video, is absconding. A case of voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful restraint has been registered at Khajuri Khas police station."

Meanwhile, another police officer, who asked not to be identified, said the victim is a Muslim man and has been allegedly involved in a murder and robbery case. "On Tuesday, the man was allegedly trying to enter Goswami's dairy, purportedly with the intention to steal, when he was caught," the officer told Hindustan Times.

