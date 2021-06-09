हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Man threatens to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports to Pakistan, held

Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said on Wednesday.

Man threatens to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh&#039;s Bhopal and Indore airports to Pakistan, held
Image used for representational purpose

Bhopal: Police have detained a 34-year-old man for allegedly threatening to hijack planes from Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal and Indore airports and take them to Pakistan, an official said on Wednesday.

Officials at the Raja Bhoj Airport here received a phone call around 5 pm on Tuesday wherein the caller made the threat, Bhopal's Gandhinagar police station in-charge Arun Sharma told PTI .

Later, the airport management complained to the Gandhinagar police.

"The man, who allegedly threatened to hijack the planes, was caught late Tuesday night from Shujalpur town (about 100 km from Bhopal). He is being extensively questioned as part of the investigation into the matter," the official said.

Security has been tightened at the Bhopal airport following the threat call, another official said.

On Tuesday evening, a Mumbai-bound flight took off from Bhopal after a strict security check, he said. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhya PradeshBhopalIndorePakistan
Next
Story

Red alert issued for Mumbai, Palghar and Thane as southwest monsoon hits Maharashtra coast

Must Watch

PT3M32S

Bollywood Breaking: Actor Mohit Raina files complaint against four people