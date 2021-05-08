हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Manipur administration announces corona curfew till May 17

In the view of increasing trends in COVID-19 cases in Manipur, Imphal West District administration imposed a curfew starting May 8 till May 17, said T H Kirankumar, District Magistrate.

Representational Image

Imphal: In the view of increasing trends in COVID-19 cases in Manipur, Imphal West District administration imposed a curfew starting May 8 till May 17, said T H Kirankumar, District Magistrate.

The restriction has been imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

However, all essential services and people going out for COVID testing and vaccination have been exempted from the order.

According to the official notice, in case of marriages and funerals, an application must be filed to either the District Magistrate, Imphal West District, or to the Superintendent of Police, Imphal West District.

Earlier, a complete ban on the movement of vehicles was ordered in Greater Imphal and areas under Imphal Municipal Council (IMC), permitting on the movement of essential services.

Manipur has 3,506 active COVID cases. In the last 24 hours, 515 new cases and two deaths were registered in the northeastern state, as per the Union Health Ministry. 

