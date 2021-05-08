हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ

COVID-19: Complete lockdown in Tamil Nadu from May 10, check what's allowed and what's not

Owing to what is being referred to as “unavoidable circumstances”, newly sworn-in Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a state-wide lockdown in Tamil Nadu from 4 am on May 10 to 24. 

File Photo (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: Owing to what is being referred to as “unavoidable circumstances”, newly sworn-in Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a state-wide lockdown in Tamil Nadu from 4 am on May 10 to 24. 

To prepare for this lockdown, all shops and establishments are being permitted to function on May 8 to 9 (Saturday and Sunday) from 6 am to 9 pm. 

On Friday, Tamil Nadu witnessed 26,465 new Covid-19 cases, 22,381 recoveries, thus taking the active cases to 1,35,355. 197 deaths were recorded over the last 24 hours. Chennai alone had recorded 6,738 new cases on Friday. For context, even the entire state of Tamil Nadu had seen only a maximum of 6,900-odd Covid-19 cases in the first wave, but now Chennai itself is nearing that number. Tamil Nadu is almost nearing four-times the highest number of daily cases, as was seen in the first wave. 

What’s not allowed: 

International flights, except for those allowed by Home Ministry 

Those coming into Tamil Nadu must apply for instant-approval E-passes from eregister.tnega.org

Big format stores (above 3000sq ft) and shopping malls will remain closed.

TASMAC liquor outlets will remain shut.

Beauty parlors, salons, spas to remain closed across the state. 

Cinema halls, recreation clubs, bars, auditoriums, entertainment/amusement parks, meeting halls, and similar public places to remain closed.

